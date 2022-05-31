 Skip to main content
MHP releases info about weekend arrest of Pontotoc County supervisor

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol released information Tuesday morning about the weekend arrest of a Pontotoc County supervisor.

MHP says Gary Dan McKnight was caught speeding early Sunday morning, May 29 at approximately 2:26.

It happened on Highway 15.

He was arrested and charged with speeding, careless driving, no driver's license on demand, and driving under the influence.

He was booked into the Pontotoc County jail. MHP did not release any more details about the arrest.

McKnight is the supervisor for District 5.

