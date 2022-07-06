MHP: One death, 168 DUI arrests made during July 4 holiday period

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi state troopers investigated one fatal crash during the Independence Day holiday period.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) began its holiday enforcement period on Friday, July 1 and it ended Tuesday night.
During this time, MHP used all available troopers to remove impaired drivers from state and federal highways.
MHP issued 7,999 citations, made 168 arrests for impaired driving and cited 860 motorists for seatbelt violations.
Troopers investigated 224 crashes that resulted in 57 injuries.
The fatal crash happened on Saturday in Wilkinson County and resulted in the death of Woodville teenager. Wilkinson County is south of Natchez.
MHP investigated two fatalities during the same period in 2021.