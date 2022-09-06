MHP investigated three fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The three crashes, which resulted in three deaths, happened in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties.
One-hundred-forty-three crashes resulted in 46 injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it ended on Monday.
During holiday enforcement periods, MHP uses all available troopers to remove impaired drivers and combat speeding on state and federal highways.
In total, troopers issued 10,026 citations and made 270 DUI arrests. Almost 1,100 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations.
The fatal crash in George County happened Saturday evening on Highway 613. The crash killed James Holifield, 69, of Lucedale.
The fatal crash in Washington County happened early Sunday morning on Highway 82. The crash killed Marcus Flowers, 44, of Leland.
The fatal crash in Lauderdale County happened Monday afternoon on Highway 80. The crash killed David Gaddis, 74, of Meridian. He was driving a tractor.