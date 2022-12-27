MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday.
The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties.
The Attala County crash happened on Christmas Day at approximately 3:42 p.m. on Highway 35. A northbound car ran off the road and overturned. The crash killed the driver, 23-year-old John Gwatlney of Kosciusko.
State troopers issued 5,294 citations and made 80 arrests for impaired driving. They also investigated 160 crashes that resulted in 36 injuries.
During the same period last year, MHP investigated one fatality, issued 6,520 citations and made 146 DUI arrests.
MHP’s New Year’s holiday enforcement period begins on Friday, Dec. 30 and ends on Monday, Jan. 2.