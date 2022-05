FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash along Interstate 22 on Tuesday morning.

MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Murian Glass, 21, of Atlanta, Georgia, was traveling west on I-22 when he collided with a westbound semi-truck.

He said Glass suffered minor injuries from the crash. He is in custody for the wreck. MHP has not said what charges he faces. The passenger Jabahrie Green died.

MHP is still investigating the incident.