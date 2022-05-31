 Skip to main content
MHP: Four fatal crashes during Memorial Day weekend

  • Updated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers responded to four fatal crashes during the 2022 Memorial Day weekend.

The fatal crashes, which happened in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties, resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

That’s according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and ended it Monday night.

During this time period, MHP used all available troopers to combat speeding and remove impaired drivers.

Across the state, troopers issued 15,263 citations and made 375 arrests for impaired driving.

