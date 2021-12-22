You are the owner of this article.
MHP Christmas travel period begins Thursday and continues through weekend

Mississippi Highway Patrol, MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) begins its Christmas travel enforcement period on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.

During this period, MHP will use all available troopers to promote safe travel and remove impaired drivers from state and federal roadways.

MHP conducts similar enforcement periods for major holidays.

The Christmas travel period will end on Sunday, Dec. 26.

During the 2020 Christmas travel period, MHP investigated 201 crashes and four fatalities. Troopers also made 130 DUI arrests.

