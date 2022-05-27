MHP began Memorial Day travel period Friday morning, to end Monday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Motorists should expect to see more state troopers during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday at 12 a.m. The period will end Monday night, May 30.
During this period, MHP will use all available troopers to combat speeding and ensure motorists use their seatbelts.
States across the country conduct similar enforcement periods for all major holidays.
MHP investigated 104 crashes during the same period last year, with three fatalities and made 160 DUI arrests. Troopers also issued 465 citations.