Meteorologists estimate strength of Ripley, Smithville area tornadoes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) — The National Weather Service in Memphis has an idea how strong Thursday's tornadoes in Tippah and Monroe counties were.
Meteorologists believe the one in the Ripley area was strong with winds ranging from 111 to 135 miles an hour.
The one north of the Tenn-Tom Waterway near Smithville only had estimated winds from 65 to 85 miles per hour, which would make it a minimal tornado.
The damage from the Monroe County tornado was only to trees, but property damage could be found following the one in Tippah County.
No injuries were reported.