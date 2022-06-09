Meridian officer, woman shot and killed

Meridian, Miss. (WTVA) - A Meridian police officer and a woman were killed Thursday evening.
According to Smith County Emergency Management, the Meridian Police officer killed was identified at Kennis Croom.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in the investigation.
According to Meridian news outlets, Bender could be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with the tag reading "IMANI."
He may be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911, 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.
All tips are anonymous.
This is a developing story.