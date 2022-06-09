 Skip to main content
Meridian officer, woman shot and killed

Dante Bender

Dante Marquez Bender is wanted by authorities in the shooting deaths of a woman and Meridian police officer. 

Meridian, Miss. (WTVA) - A Meridian police officer and a woman were killed Thursday evening.

According to Smith County Emergency Management, the Meridian Police officer killed was identified at Kennis Croom.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in the investigation. 

According to Meridian news outlets, Bender could be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with the tag reading "IMANI." 

He may be armed and dangerous. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911, 1-855-485-TIPS (8477) or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

All tips are anonymous.

MBI agents are assessing the incident. Agents will share their findings with the local District Attorney's Office.
 

This is a developing story.

