Meridian officer killed was responding to domestic violence report

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The Meridian police officer killed in the line of duty was responding to a domestic disturbance call when he was gunned down.

Dante Bender is accused of murdering officer Kennis Croom and his fiancée Brittany Jones on Thursday.

Domestic violence-related calls are very dangerous for responding officers. In fact, they are the most dangerous calls police get called to.

But there is power and safety in numbers.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said he sends back-up to domestic disturbance calls.

He used to only send one deputy.

"Each and every time we respond, we already know it's probably going to be a heated circumstances with people disagreeing when we get there," he said.

The FBI says about 4,000 law enforcement officers are assaulted each year when responding to domestic violence calls.

Police work is dangerous. It’s not an easy job.

The sheriff said he and his deputies are grieving the loss of a fellow officer.

"It's not a situation he wanted to be in — he or she. They were placed there, so our hearts and prayers go out."