Meridian murder suspect captured in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman was captured Friday morning in Ackerman.
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was captured at a gas station at approximately 10:30.
Law enforcement officers hunted Bender after he allegedly murdered officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones Thursday afternoon.
Jones was Bender’s fiancée, WTOK-TV in Meridian reported.
Croom was shot when he responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a home on 51st Avenue in Meridian.
Officers found Jones dead inside the home. Croom was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said Thursday was Croom’s day off but he chose to work anyway.
The U.S. Marshals Service said multiple agencies participated in the capture: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ackerman Police Department and Choctaw County Sheriff's Office.