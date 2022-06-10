 Skip to main content
Meridian murder suspect captured in Ackerman

Dante Marquez Bender captured in Ackerman, MS

Dante Marquez Bender captured in Ackerman, Mississippi. Source: U.S. Marshals Service.

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman was captured Friday morning in Ackerman.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, was captured at a gas station at approximately 10:30.

Law enforcement officers hunted Bender after he allegedly murdered officer Kennis Croom and Brittany Jones Thursday afternoon.

Dante Marquez Bender

Dante Marquez Bender, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Jones was Bender’s fiancée, WTOK-TV in Meridian reported.

Croom was shot when he responded to a reported domestic violence situation at a home on 51st Avenue in Meridian.

Officers found Jones dead inside the home. Croom was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young said Thursday was Croom’s day off but he chose to work anyway.

The U.S. Marshals Service said multiple agencies participated in the capture: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ackerman Police Department and Choctaw County Sheriff's Office.

