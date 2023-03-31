Mental health is challenged in times of trauma. Here’s what to focus on

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mental health is one of the most important things for your mind and body, especially in times of trauma.
Many people are experiencing a lot of different emotions.
There are five stages of traumatic stress, similar to the five stages of grief:
Denial
Anger
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance
Experts say it is common for people to experience those stages more than once as they work through their trauma. But, it is important to make sure those feelings are not turning into P.T.S.D.
Last week’s storms are the source of a lot of this traumatic stress.
Supervising Director Mary Stacy, who is over the mobile crisis emergency response team for Lifecore Health Group, said it’s important to talk to people who have gone through similar situations.
“Most common thing that I hear is the fear part,” Stacy said. “The best way to combat that is to talk to others who have experienced what you are experiencing, not to be alone, to try to get into a pattern of normalization."
People who were not personally hit by those storms could still be feeling intense emotions.
Stacy said it is important to look for the signs of P.T.S.D. She described them as not being able to move forward, not being able to eat or sleep. That’s when it is especially important to call the resources available.
Those include Lifecore's emergency number at 1-866-255-9986 or the National Crisis and Suicide Lifeline at 988. Those phones are open 24/7.
Look for the signs in children. They could present themselves in emotional outbursts, intense anger, or secluding themselves from others.