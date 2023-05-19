"Menace to our entire Columbus community" arrested

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- Columbus Police arrested a 17-year male for several incidents including firearm possession.
Police have called the teen as a “menace to our entire Columbus community."
“We are not tolerating this criminal activity,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Friday in making the announcement. “We know those committing these crimes, and today’s arrest sends a clear message to those who choose to break the law. We will catch you, arrest you, prosecute you, and hold you accountable for your criminal activity,” Chief Daughtry added.
“And to the citizens of this community, know that we are working every night, every day to identify and arrest those responsible for causing our citizens to become crime victims. Every man and woman in the Columbus Police Department is more ready and more dedicated to stop the criminal element that has had free reign in our great city for far too long,” Chief Daughtry said.
The 17-year old from Columbus is charged with possession of stolen property, credit card fraud and a minor in possession of a firearm.
According to Chief Daughtry, the juvenile has also been identified as part of the rash of shootings in the last few weeks in East Columbus.
The chief adds that the boy recently stole an automobile from a stranger, but the owner decided not to prosecute because the car was later returned.
A detention hearing will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, and Chief Daughtry will ask the court to certify the juvenile as an adult.
“This person is a habitual offender, and he is already on probation. It stops now,” Chief Daughtry added.