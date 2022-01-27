Men arrested for phone cable theft in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men are accused of stealing telephone cable in Oxford.
The investigation began on Jan. 19 when Oxford police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on County Road 102.
The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Clayton Miller of Drew, was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon.
Officers found a large amount of phone cable in the back of his vehicle, according to police.
The following day, AT&T reported the theft of phone cable along County Road 102.
Miller was subsequently charged with grand larceny for the theft.
Investigators determined that more than 500 feet of phone cable had been stolen, according to police.
The investigation led to a second arrest.
Jason Harris, 44, of Water Valley, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with grand larceny.