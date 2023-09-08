Men accused of robbing gas station in Tupelo remain behind bars

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A judge ordered two men accused of robbing a gas station in Tupelo to remain behind bars without bond.
Tupelo police identified the suspects as Brandon Shannon, 37, of Plantersville, and Ryan McClendon, 32, of Tupelo.
The armed robbery happened on Aug. 14 at a gas station on South Eason Boulevard, according to police.
Witnesses said the men entered the store wearing wigs and face masks.
One man pulled out a gun and the other stole a display containing lottery tickets, according to police.
One man ordered the cashier to empty the cash register and to lay down on the floor. They then ran away, according to police.
Tupelo police officers captured them on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and charged them with armed robbery.