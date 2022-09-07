Memphis police looking for armed shooter

MEMPHIS, TN (WTVA) -- Memphis police are currently working to find a man wanted for several shooting in the city Wednesday night.
Law enforcement say, so far, two people are dead.
They are looking for a 19-year old Ezekiel Kelly man possibly driving a light gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas plate AEK 63K.
Police say the shooting spree started around 4:30 p.m.
Fox 13 in Memphis say the man claims to have shot five people in a Facebook live video.
The University of Memphis is on lockdown. People are asked to shelter in place.