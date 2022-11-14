Memphis man sentenced for 2020 deaths on Pickwick Lake

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis man will serve 12 years in prison in connection to a fatal boating crash in 2020 on Pickwick Lake.
Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the crash happened on Aug. 15, 2020, when his “personal watercraft” collided with another “personal watercraft” occupied by David Carter, 40, and his daughter Olivia Carter, 6.
The father and daughter died as a result of the crash.
The crash happened in Tennessee, north of the Mississippi and Alabama border.