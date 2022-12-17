 Skip to main content
Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player

Mark McDaniel

WALLS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.

A 25-year-old male identified as Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead while transported to the hospital.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Mark McDaniel who was arrested at his home by Memphis police Saturday afternoon.

McDaniel is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Desoto County.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

