Memphis man charged in fatal shooting of former Southaven football player

WALLS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is in custody for shooting and killing former Southaven football player, Christian Saulsberry Saturday morning, according to Desoto County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Deputies responded to a shooting call in at 3:20 a.m. in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi.
A 25-year-old male identified as Christian Saulsberry was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead while transported to the hospital.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Mark McDaniel who was arrested at his home by Memphis police Saturday afternoon.
McDaniel is charged with second-degree murder and will be extradited to Desoto County.
This is an ongoing investigation.