Memory's Magical Dresses annual prom dress drive giveaway set for Saturday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Prom season is here again and one local woman is working to make sure every girl who attends feels like a queen.
Memory Carouthers hopes the perfect prom dress can give local teenagers one of many memories they will treasure for a lifetime.
The Memory's Magical Dresses and Formal Wear founder is getting ready for the fifth annual prom dress giveaway.
Volunteers sorted and sizing and freshening up some of the dresses on Monday.
Distribution takes place this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Gap location.
Carouthers said it's a blessing to be a blessing. That’s why she continues to do this project.
Carouthers said she also has a limited supply of boys' attire and you must show proof of school enrollment to receive a prom dress or tux.