Memorial Day services across Northeast Mississippi

(WTVA) - Memorial Day ceremonies will be held around Northeast Mississippi to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
There is a number of services taking place on Monday.
Here are a few:
Kiwanis 2nd Annual Memorial Weekend 5k Race, Columbus Ms
May 27, 2023 at 8:00am
The Kiwanis Club will host their 2nd Annual Memorial Weekend 5K Race of Columbus at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library on May 27th, 2023 at 8 a.m.
Memorial Day Observance, Amory, MS
May 27, 2023 at 10:00am
A Memorial Day observance will be held at the Monroe County Veterans Memorial, located at Highway 278 and 4th Street S in Amory.
Memorial Day Observance, Fulton, MS
May 28, 2023 at 2 p.m.
Itawamba County will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the courthouse square in Fulton. Retired United State Marine Corps Colonel Timothy G. Burton will be this year’s keynote speaker.
Memorial Day Program, Pontotoc, MS
May 29, 2023 at 11:00am
A Memorial Day Program will be held at the Pontotoc's Court Square.
Aisle of Honor- Memorial Day Service, Kosciusko, MS
May 29, 2023 at 11:00am
The United Veterans of Attala County will come together to honor those who have served at the Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS. A Flag Retirement Ceremony will follow, conducted by the American Legion Riders.
Memorial Day Evening Service, Ackerman, MS
An evening service will be held at 234 Lebanon Rd, Ackerman, MS.
Memorial Day Service, Booneville, MS
May, 29 2023 at 11:00 a.m.
The VFW Post 4877 in Booneville will be having a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Prentiss County Courthouse.
Memorial Day Ceremony, Aberdeen, MS
May, 29 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
American Legion Post 26 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at Oddfellows Cemetery. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the American Legion. Their ceremony will include Taps and a flag folding ceremony.
Memorial Day Ceremony, Tupelo, MS
May, 29 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
The City of Tupelo is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 552 North Veterans Boulevard. If it rains, the ceremony will take place at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.