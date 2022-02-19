Members of The Church of the Living God will turn the building back to The Dixie Belle Theatre Saturday night

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of The Church of the Living God will turn the building back to The Dixie Belle Theatre on Saturday night.
The Dixie Belle Theatre played an important role in the community back in the 1900's.
The theatre was an all-Black theater during that time.
Director of the Black History Program, Derrick Bean has been a member of the church all of his life.
He said, even though there is a historical marker outside of the church he doesn't think the building gets as much credit as it deserves.
It was the only African-American theatre in Tupelo.
Bean said, "After integration a lot of places that African Americans used got torn down, disserted, condemned but yet this place is still standing and I want to pay tribute to it."
He added, "I'm glad that I am able to bring awareness about this piece of history that's not talked about. A lot of people who knew about the Dixie Bell are now deceased. I'm glad that I'm able to catch a couple people who still had experiences here so those memories don't get lost."
The event is on February 19th, 7:00p.m. and is free to the public.
They will serve popcorn and cookies.