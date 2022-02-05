 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Members of Stand Firm Ministry prepared to sale over 300 barbecue plates Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Stand Firm Ministry LOGO

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of Stand Firm Ministry worked hard Saturday morning to prepare over 300 barbecue plates for people in the community.

Stand Firm Ministry helps local people who are struggling with addiction and alcoholism.

They sold food plates as well as other paraphernalia.

Founder of Stand Firm Ministry, Vincent Hayes, said that this was just a small way to start preparing for his bigger plans.

He said that if the $8 plates could help save one person he would be happy.

He is hoping that one day they are able to build a sober living home for people that are recently out of jail or coming out of rehab.

Hayes said he wants the sober living home to be a safe haven for people and he is just looking out for the people in Monroe County.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach him at (662) 813-3408.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you