MEMA urges people to prepare for hurricane season in north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Hurricane season is here and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants you to know the time to prepare is now.
Hurricane season will run through Nov. 30.
Mississippi is a coastal area state and chances are the state will be affected by a hurricane.
MEMA said the most dangerous elements of a hurricane are rain, wind, spinoff tornadoes and flooding.
Officials said you can prepare by having an emergency plan in place, charging phones and having a disaster and first aid kit.
For a copy of the MEMA disaster guide, click here.