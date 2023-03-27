 Skip to main content
MEMA: Self report storm damage

Submit damage report through MEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Storm victims who suffered damage to their homes need to file damage reports with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Open this link to self-report damage.

