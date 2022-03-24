MEMA: 39 homes damaged in Clay County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says Tuesday’s severe weather damaged 39 homes and 27 farms/businesses in Clay County.
That’s according to MEMA’s latest damage report published Thursday, March 24.
Fourteen counties have reported damage so far: Adams, Attala, Clay, Copiah, George, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Madison, Smith, Warren and Yazoo.
As of Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Tuesday.
Five EF-1 tornadoes swept through Clay, Monroe, Warren, Hinds, Madison and Holmes counties.
One EF-3 tornado swept through Kemper County.
So far, MEMA has received zero reports of injuries.