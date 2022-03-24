 Skip to main content
MEMA: 39 homes damaged in Clay County

March 22, 2022 tornado in Clay and Monroe counties

This map shows the entire path of the March 22, 2022, tornado in Clay (bottom) and Monroe counties.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says Tuesday’s severe weather damaged 39 homes and 27 farms/businesses in Clay County.

That’s according to MEMA’s latest damage report published Thursday, March 24.

Fourteen counties have reported damage so far: Adams, Attala, Clay, Copiah, George, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Madison, Smith, Warren and Yazoo.

As of Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Five EF-1 tornadoes swept through Clay, Monroe, Warren, Hinds, Madison and Holmes counties.

One EF-3 tornado swept through Kemper County.

So far, MEMA has received zero reports of injuries.

