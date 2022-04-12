Melissa Thomas named Tupelo High School principal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Dr. Melissa Thomas has been named the next principal of Tupelo High School.
The Board of Trustees unanimously approved her appointment, according to a Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) news release.
She replaces Art Dobbs who stepped down to take a central office position overseeing educational enhancement and workforce development.
Thomas is a 1998 graduate of Nettleton High School and earned degrees from Ole Miss.
She’s been with the TPSD for eight years. She previously worked as an assistant principal and later served as Lawndale Elementary principal.
She was promoted to Secondary Curriculum Director three years ago.
Before coming to Tupelo eight years ago, Thomas spent 10 years in the Nettleton School District.
She’ll officially assume the new job on July 1.