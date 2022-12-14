Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County.
Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County.
Ultimately, 845 people voted for it and 2,161 people voted against it.
A City of Pontotoc vote will be held on Thursday at the Pontotoc Community House.
Voters in the City of Pontotoc will vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the City of Pontotoc.