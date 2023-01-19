Medical marijuana dispensary owner sets up shop in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana is almost on the shelves but it took perseverance from business owners like Green Guys in Fulton.
The store’s shelves will soon be stocked with medical marijuana products.
For dispensary owners, it was not easy to find a location to set up shop.
Owner Wanda Farr said most places wouldn't allow a dispensary to rent property. She said many of them told her their church wouldn't allow it.
Eventually she settled on buying an entire building.
“It took me several months to try to find a place because I really wanted to do it in my hometown — in Union County — but they [county] didn't opt in. So, we looked in different towns like Corinth and other places, but I just found Fulton and I feel this will be a great place. Everybody's been good to us and kind so yeah.”
Farr found her passion for medical marijuana after watching her sister battle cancer.
She said Green Guys should have products in the next couple weeks, but until then, the CBD side of the building is open.