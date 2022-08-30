Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi.
But they have to wait for their crops to mature.
Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Alford said his business is among 10 medical marijuana dispensaries registered in Tupelo.
"I think the state right now is expecting a 5% patient rate,” Alford said. “So, if you take the Tupelo metro area — which is Pontotoc, Lee and Itawamba counties — that's about 160,000 people. So that would compute to about 8,000 patients."
He said being able to sell medical marijuana is special for him after he’s had family members and friends use cannabis for medical treatment.
"I see the benefits of that,” he said of medical marijuana usage. “Being in the military for 25 years, I've seen some of the veterans that come out of the military that could use this product — especially with cancers."
Open this link to view a list of qualifying conditions.
Melvin Robinson, the executive director of the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association, told the online news site Mississippi Today he would not be surprised if someone could walk into a dispensary and buy medical marijuana products on Oct. 31.
Alford doesn't see it happening that early because of the growing and testing process.
Alford said his plan is to have products available by the first of January.
Open this link for more information about the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Program.