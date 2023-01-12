Medical marijuana dispensaries gearing up for product arrival

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are starting to open their doors.
While they don't have a product yet, they are gearing up for that day.
Many expect to start receiving product within the next month.
To prepare, Cultivated Wellness hosted an event Thursday morning to help show people how to apply for a medical marijuana card.
President Terrell Roddy and his wife Dani said the passion began when her father was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. They claim THC candies helped his quality of life.
The goal of Thursday’s event was to help potential patients navigate their next steps and get to know the public.
Manager Kimberly Morgan said there’s a concern people don't fully understand what they do.
“People have gotten, I think, a misconception of marijuana,” she said. “This is medical marijuana. It is controlled. It is for people who are on so much prescribed pain medication — they can stop using so much of that by their doctor and filter this in and get some relief.”
The Roddys are starting with three locations but hope to open more.