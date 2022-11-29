 Skip to main content
Medical cannabis seminar planned in Oxford in December

Medical marijuana

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced it will host another seminar in Oxford in December.

It will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4-6 p.m at the Oxford Conference Center.

The first seminar was held back in September. Organizers said that turnout for the previous event was tremendous.

The seminar will be free to the public and offer information on dispensaries, practitioners and cultivators, including a detailed walk through the application process and what to expect when visiting a dispensary.

All information is approved by the Mississippi Department of Health.

