Medical cannabis on the ballot for voters across Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Voters across Pontotoc County will soon choose whether or not to make the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis (marijuana) and cannabis products legal in the City of Pontotoc.
There will be two election days: Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.
Dec. 13 is for registered voters in Pontotoc County and in the City of Pontotoc. Dec. 15 is for City of Pontotoc registered voters only.
City voters can vote on both days; however, anyone who resides outside the city limits can only vote on Dec. 13.
Dec. 15 voters will submit ballots at the Pontotoc Community House.
Medical marijuana became legal in Mississippi on Feb. 2.
Individual counties and cities could choose whether to allow or prohibit medical marijuana on local levels.
On April 5, the City of Pontotoc chose to prohibit medical marijuana. However, a petition, signed by at least 20% of qualified city electors, was submitted on Oct. 21.