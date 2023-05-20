MDWFP offering online, in-person boating safety courses

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- Many in Mississippi will be getting ready to take their boat out for Memorial Day weekend, which is why the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries , & Parks is spreading the word about boater safety.
MDWFP now offers online courses so people can obtain their boating license. They still have in-person classes, where you can learn stories and practical applications from conservation officers.
Instructor Carroll Speights says there's a few important things to remember before heading to the boating ramp.
You need to conduct a full safety inspection on your boat to make sure it is in working order.
You need to have enough PFDs (personal flotation devices) for everyone on board.
Make sure the person driving the boat is not drinking alcohol. Have a 'designated skipper' if you plan on drinking with a group on the water.