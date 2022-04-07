MDOT receives funds from the state for infrastructure projects

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Soon the Mississippi Department of Transportation will have more money to improve roads and bridges across the state.
The Mississippi Legislature approved a $230 million infrastructure improvement plan.
The State's Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Program would see a boost of $100 million because of the legislation.
$45 million of that is for paving, $35 million for the capacity program, $10 million to port through the Mississippi Development Authority and $40 million to match federal dollars.
MDOT Executive Director Brad White said the company is trying to revamp projects that were put on hold a decade ago.
"With this extra money this year, we're going to be able to go a lot further than what we have in the past to be sure that these needs are taken care of."
The plan is called the MDOT Three-Year Project Plan.
Some areas that need attention are in North Mississippi.
"They're everywhere from Highway 15 to Pontotoc and Union and Tippah County to highways along the Gulf Coast and all points in between."
White said over the next two years, they will get all the designs and preliminary work done in order to start construction.
The bill is now on the governor's desk and just needs to be sign by Governor Reeves.