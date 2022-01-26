MDOT is one of many businesses in desperate need for more employees

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With the surge in COVID-19 cases most business across the state is struggling to keep employees.
Mississippi Department of Transportation has an urgent need to recruit and retain employees.
They do have a wide range of different job titles available.
For some of the lower entry jobs all you need is a high school diploma.
If you are hired, you will need your commercial driver's license if you plan to drive the trucks.
They currently have about 324 employees in the district but they are in need of 60 more.
District Engineer, Matt Dunn, said they are looking for hardworking individuals that want to work a very rewarding job working for the state of Mississippi and with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
If you are interested in applying visit https://mdot.ms.gov/careers/