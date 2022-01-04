MDOT Executive Director speaks in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s executive director spoke in Lowndes County on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
White said there are staffing issues within MDOT, as well as a lack of money to get road projects done.
However, he expects the infrastructure investment and jobs act to help with those issues.
White said the act will bring $3.6 billion to the state for infrastructure over the next five years.
He said MDOT is running about a $400 million a year gap in being able to address infrastructure issues in the way that leaders would like to.
He also said that this is the first time ever that every Mississippi county does not have MDOT workers.
The act will need state dollars to match that money, but White said he’s confident that lawmakers will match it in order to improve the areas that MDOT lacks in right now.
“We have a good relationship with legislative leadership, and I believe they're going to assist us in coming up with that money in order to make sure we take full advantage in what money is out there.”