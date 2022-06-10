MDOT announces 'roadeo' winners

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its State Equipment Operators Roadeo.
The event was held on Thursday, June 9 in Southaven.
The competition pits MDOT workers against each other in a series of contests.
It also gives workers the opportunity to test their skills using tools from their trade, like backhoes.
Winners from the state roadeo will move on to the regional competition.
The winners are listed below:
Lowboy: First Place – Joshua Hankins; Second Place – Michael Jones; Third Place – Trevor Graham.
Single-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Coly Smith; Second Place – Derrick Stamps; Third Place – James “Scott” Anderson.
Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Terry “Buck” Buckley; Second Place – Jeff May; Third Place – Bradley “Trace” Anderson.
Backhoe: Frist Place – Thomas Goode; Second Place – Jason Moak; Third Place – Michael “Mike” Jones.
Motor Grader: First Place – Thomas Malone; Second Place – Kyle Woods; Third Place – Simpson Wofford.
Bushhog: First Place – Steve Lofton; Second Place – Bobby J. Bell Jr.; Third Place – Nathan Perkins.
Overall State Roadeo Champions – District 2