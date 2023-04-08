MDOC officer arrested after smuggling drugs into Pearl prison

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections officer is facing several charges, including drug trafficking.
Investigators found several bags of marijuana, edible gummies containing THC, and three cellphones intended for inmates in 32-year-old Jasmeshia Wilkins’ vehicle, which was parked at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Friday that the arrest of 32-year-old was part of a renewed crackdown on smuggling operations at Mississippi prisons.
Investigators arrested Wilkins and booked her into the Rankin County Detention Center.
She has been an officer at MDOC since November of 2022.
Charges Wilkins faces:
- One count of Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
- One count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility
- One count of Conspiracy
A judge set Wilkins’ bond at $142,500.