...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values at or above 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Till 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MDOC increases officers' salaries by 10%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) increased the pay of correctional officers and case managers by 10%.

The change went into effect on July 1.

MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said the pay increase will help with recruiting new employees.

According to MDOC, the base salary for a corporal officer now starts at just over $36,000; for a sergeant, it is over $40,000; for a captain, it’s over $42,000; and for a major, it starts over $47,000.

Benefits packages can range from about $17,000 to over $20,000 each year.

According to MDOC, candidates should email mdocrecruitment@mdoc.state.ms.us to learn more about job openings.

