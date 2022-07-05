MDOC increases officers' salaries by 10%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) increased the pay of correctional officers and case managers by 10%.
The change went into effect on July 1.
MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said the pay increase will help with recruiting new employees.
According to MDOC, the base salary for a corporal officer now starts at just over $36,000; for a sergeant, it is over $40,000; for a captain, it’s over $42,000; and for a major, it starts over $47,000.
Benefits packages can range from about $17,000 to over $20,000 each year.
According to MDOC, candidates should email mdocrecruitment@mdoc.state.ms.us to learn more about job openings.