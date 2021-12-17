You are the owner of this article.
MDE awards $9.8M to five universities to increase pool of teachers

Jackson State University Sign, Jackson, Mississippi, Photo Date: 1/30/2018

Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi, Photo Date: 1/30/2018. Credit: Jackson State University / YouTube.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state department of education (MDE) is awarding more than $9.8 million to five Mississippi universities to enroll more potential teachers in elementary and secondary education graduate degree programs.

The funds will cover tuition and expenses for up to 240 individuals.

Delta State University will receive $1.9 million.

Jackson State University, Mississippi State University and the University of Southern Mississippi will each receive $2 million.

William Carey University will receive $1.8 million.

All of this is through the Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program.

MTR will include training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, professional development, ongoing assessment and a commitment to teach in a geographical critical shortage school or district serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities and disabled children who were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

Applications will be available on MDE’s website by April 2022.

Open this link to read the full announcement.

