MCSO starts new mental health division

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department created a new Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) division.
Officers spent 40 hours going through training with the goal to address situations in appropriate ways.
Marshall Eubanks is one of four officers who are certified for the division.
"It's when we as deputies are on the road and we encounter someone who has some kind of mental illness or health concern that goes in that direction," he said. "And we try to address that."
Eubanks said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook wanted to ensure officers know how to approach certain situations.
The department has access to healthcare facilities to get the people the help they need rather than jail time.
"Sometimes their medications need to be regulated," Eubanks said. "They don't need to be treated as criminals because they haven't broken any laws."
The sheriff's department has at least one CIT officer on each shift.