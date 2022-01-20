MCSO making plans to build law enforcement facility

ABERDEEN, Miss. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking to add a law enforcement training facility right across the street from the jail.
Currently, the site consists of weeds and concrete walls.
Capt. John Bishop said the department has long considered building the training facility.
It will have much to offer such as part-time and advanced training academy certifications and inmate trainings in certain areas.
There are plans to provide junior and cadet training.
"It's a big deal for us to provide for our local law enforcement in the area also,” Bishop said. “It's definitely a draw for them and around the state."
The future facility sits on 16.4 acres of land.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the county is still in the process of purchasing the land.
"We're happy to do something with the community and in the community of Aberdeen,” the sheriff said. “Maybe mend some bridges and provide some activities for some of the youth so they can interact with law enforcement on a regular basis."
There are plans to add a basketball court and a walking track.
Crook hopes to see progress on the project by the end of the year.