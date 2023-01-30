McDaniel announces bid for lieutenant governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The race for lieutenant governor got another candidate in the Republican primary, and it's someone with statewide name recognition.
State Senator Chris McDaniel is the third Republican to file papers to try to unseat GOP incumbent Delbert Hosemann.
He made the announcement Monday at state GOP headquarters in Jackson.
The lawmaker from Ellisville gained national attention in 2014 in his unsuccessful primary bid to oust longtime Republican U.S. Senator Thad Cochran.
He actually ran two U.S. Senate races in 2018, first running against GOP incumbent Roger Wicker before switching to the race for the seat that came open with Cochran's retirement.
Cindy Hyde-Smith was appointed to the open seat and won the election for it later that year.
McDaniel, in his announcement, accused Hosemann of not being conservative enough by giving some Democratic senators leadership positions and opposing efforts by some Republicans to eliminate the state income tax.
Hosemann's campaign quickly responded to the announcement with Casey Phillips, the campaign's senior advisor, issuing a statement that said in part "the least effective politician in the state with the largest ego is running again, this time for lieutenant governor."
For now, the contest for the GOP nomination has to be considered the most high-profile primary fight in the 2023 statewide elections.
Shane Quick and Tiffany Longino had already jumped into the Republican race for lieutenant governor before McDaniel's announcement.
Qualifying for all state and county elections this year will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.