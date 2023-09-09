MBI issues missing silver alert for Kemper County man

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Lorenzo Gibbs Jr. of Porterville, Kemper County, Mississippi.
Law enforcement says he was last seen possibly wearing a white or light-colored shirt with dark or black pants on Friday, September 8th.
He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Old Rock Road, walking south on Highway 45.
Authorities say Gibbs was last seen with Lucille Boyd Hill.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Lorenzo Gibbs Jr., contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-3121.