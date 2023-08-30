MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Southaven.
It involved the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.
It happened at a home on Clark Avenue around 6:40 a.m.
Officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant at a home when the suspect pointed a weapon at officers, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The suspect died.
The officers involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.
MBI is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s office.