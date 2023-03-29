 Skip to main content
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sherman

  • Updated
Officer-involved shooting in Sherman, MS on March 29, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Sherman on Wednesday morning.

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — A police officer shot and wounded a suspect Wednesday morning in Sherman.

The situation began at approximately 4:30 at the Beasley Apartments, which is a few blocks east of Wild Bill’s gas station.

Neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

Officer-involved shooting in Sherman, MS on March 29, 2023.

“Upon arriving at the scene, officers engaged the subject,” according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect eventually ran to the gas station which law enforcement roped off.

The suspect is at the hospital. No officers were injured, according to MBI.

Authorities have not released information about what exactly happened between the suspect and officers.

MBI is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

