 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

  • Updated
  • 0
gun, shooting

MGN Online

SENATOBIA, Miss (WTVA)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting involving the Senatobia Police Department and Hernando Police Department.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety made the announcement in a two-paragraph release Sunday night, October 23.

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. on October 23 near Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

MBI has confirmed one fatality. 

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office, the release said.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you