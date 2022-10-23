MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss (WTVA)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting involving the Senatobia Police Department and Hernando Police Department.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety made the announcement in a two-paragraph release Sunday night, October 23.
The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. on October 23 near Gilmore Street in Senatobia.
MBI has confirmed one fatality.
Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office, the release said.