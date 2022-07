JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened early Monday morning, July 18 in Natchez.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the shooting happened after officers responded to a suicide call in the 800 block of MLK Street, The Natchez Democrat reported.

The officer who was involved was not injured.

A second individual was taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.