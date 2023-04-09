MBI investigating ‘officer-involved’ shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of one person in Lincoln County.
According to MBI, the shooting happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Horseshoe Road and MS 550.
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was parked on the side of MS 550 when a person approached his vehicle with a weapon in his hand.
The man received fatal injuries during the incident. The deputy did not receive any injuries.
MBI currently is assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.